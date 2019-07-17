USDA to hold public meeting to discuss flood recovery assistance

The United States Department of Agriculture and Missouri state partner agencies will hold public meetings to discuss flood recovery assistance available for agricultural producers.

One of the meetings will be held at the Goppert Community Building at 201 South Pine Street in Norborne the morning of August 13th from 9 o’clock to 11:45. The USDA Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency, and Rural Development will present on recovery programs and assistance.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Soil and Water Program, and the University of Missouri Extension will also present information and answer questions.

More information can be obtained at local USDA Service Centers or at farmers.gov/recover.