USDA supports rural businesses in six north Missouri counties with $25,000 grant

Share To Your Social Network

Six area counties are included in a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to North Central Business Facilitation for rural development. The $25,000 grant will assist current and potential rural business owners in Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, and Harrison counties.

Rural Business Development Grant applications are categorized into Business Enterprise Grants and Business Opportunity Grants. Business Enterprise Grants support projects that benefit small and emerging rural businesses. Rural public entities can use these grants for vocational training, technical assistance for small businesses, economic development, real estate improvements, and equipment procurement. On the other hand, Business Opportunity Grants focus on long-term strategic planning, rural business incubators, leadership training, and community economic development.

For more information on how to apply or for inquiries about the rural development business grant program, contact a Rural Development office. Completed applications must be submitted by Wednesday, February 28th. The main office is located in Columbia, with approximately 20 sub-area offices across the state.

Related