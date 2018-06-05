USDA report shows corn planting almost completed

Corn planting was 97% complete as of Sunday, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

Nationwide, corn planting progress jumped five percentage points last week, up from 92% the previous week.

Corn emergence, at 86% nationwide as of Sunday, was slightly ahead of last year’s 84% and three percentage points above of the average pace of 83%.

Corn condition last week was rated 78% good to excellent, one percentage point down from the previous week’s rating of 79%.

Like this: Like Loading...