USDA invests more than $370,000 to improve community facilities and essential services in rural Missouri

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced the agency is investing $371,400 to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural Missouri. The investments will benefit more than 20,000 rural Missourians.

“Access to essential community facilities, services, and infrastructure is necessary for all Missourians,” Thomas said. “Today’s announcement demonstrates USDA Rural Development’s priority to improving the lives of rural Missourians as our communities continue to build back better and stronger.”

USDA is investing in six Missouri projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Of these, four awards will help communities with their long-term recovery efforts following recent years’ severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in Missouri. Investments include:

A $21,600 loan and a $16,600 grant will assist La Plata Community Betterment in purchasing a track loader. La Plata Community Betterment will lease the equipment to the city so city personnel can efficiently fix city streets, pick up debris in or around streets, dig ditches, and complete other city projects.

Lilbourn Community Improvement Corp. will use a $63,000 loan and $77,000 in grant funds to purchase a backhoe, public safety equipment and digital radio system, and fire fighting equipment. These items will be leased to and used by the city of Lilbourn.

A $37,500 grant to the city of Reeds Spring will be used to purchase an additional law enforcement vehicle, enabling the city to better serve its public and help keep its first responders safe.

The city of Malden will use a $75,000 grant to purchase essential equipment for the city’s maintenance and fire departments. This equipment will assist the city to provide essential community services to its citizens.

A $53,800 grant will assist the city of Queen City to purchase a utility tractor and attachments. The equipment will be used to deliver essential community services throughout the city including mowing, laying asphalt for street repair, snow removal for safer travels, ditching to assist with drainage issues, shaving off shoulders to further assist drainage, repairing and maintaining streets, and more.

The city of West Plains will use a $26,900 grant to purchase a four-wheel drive, K9 capable, law enforcement vehicle which will help law enforcement personnel more effectively and efficiently provide public safety services to city residents.

Today’s announcement comes as part of a larger, nationwide announcement from Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson where he announced USDA is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal, and high-poverty areas.

Contact USDA Rural Development

Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting this link or by calling (573) 876-0976, or by emailing [email protected].

