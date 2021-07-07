USDA invests $910,000 to improve rural water infrastructure in Jackson County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced the agency is investing $910,000 to modernize rural drinking water infrastructure in Jackson County, benefitting nearly 3.000 rural Missourians.

“Every community, large and small, needs safe, reliable access to necessities like clean water,” Thomas said. “Rural Development congratulates Public Water Supply District No. 17 of Jackson County, Missouri for partnering with Rural Development to modernize its infrastructure and provide users with clean, safe drinking water.”

Public Water Supply District No. 17 of Jackson County, Missouri will use a $910,000 Water and Waste Disposal Program loan to upgrade the district’s water distribution system. As growth continues in the eastern side of the district, water distribution lines must be able to meet the demand. The district’s distribution lines along Ryan Road are undersized, experiencing high friction loss, and therefore are not capable of supporting fire flow. Fire flow capability will be necessary to support new economic and residential development in the district. Planned improvements include the replacement of the existing 4-inch distribution line with 8,500 linear feet of 12-inch distribution line which will help the district provide all users with safe and reliable service.

Today’s announcement comes as part of a larger, nationwide announcement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack where he announced USDA is investing $307 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 34 states and Puerto Rico. The investments will help eliminate outdated pipes and service lines to safeguard public health and safety in rural communities. They will improve rural infrastructure for 250,000 residents and businesses.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal, and high-poverty areas.

Contact USDA Rural Development

Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting this link, by calling (573) 876-0976, or by emailing [email protected].

USDA Rural Development has 25 offices across the state to serve the 2.2 million residents living in rural Missouri. Office locations include a state office in Columbia, along with local offices in Butler, Charleston, Chillicothe, Clinton, Dexter, Eldon, Farmington, Higginsville, Houston, Kennett, Kirksville, Maryville, Mexico, Moberly, Neosho, New London, Poplar Bluff, Richmond, Rolla, Sedalia, Springfield, St. Joseph, Troy, and West Plains.

