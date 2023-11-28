USDA invests $196 million in food and agriculture supply chains

During the inaugural meeting of the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience, President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack declared significant investments aimed at reinforcing American food and agriculture supply chains. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is set to bolster these sectors, widen markets for agricultural producers, and ultimately reduce food costs for consumers.

Secretary Vilsack emphasized the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to enhancing the businesses of American farmers and ranchers. These efforts, he explained, will fortify the nation’s supply chains and generate economic opportunities, key aspects of the administration’s broader strategy, known as Bidenomics. The intended outcomes are more competitive prices and choices for consumers, coupled with increased opportunities and revenue for farmers.

This announcement is part of President Biden’s wider agenda to decrease expenses for American families and boost investment in vital supply chains, crucial for both economic and national security. The USDA’s funding continues the trajectory set by earlier investments under Biden’s Investing in America plan. These initial steps focused on enhancing independent meat and poultry processing capacities, strengthening local and regional food systems, and expanding domestic, innovative fertilizer production.

The USDA is directing nearly $196 million toward 185 projects across multiple states and Puerto Rico. These investments are designed to create new and improved market opportunities for producers and entrepreneurs.

Highlighted examples include:

In Texas, Lone Star Bakery, a third-generation family-owned business, is set to receive a $40 million Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan. This loan will support purchasing and installing new equipment, property improvements, technology upgrades, and refinancing, leading to the modernization of two facilities in China Grove.

Merchant’s Garden LLC, a hydroponic and aquaponic farm in Tucson, Arizona, will utilize a $250,000 Value-Added Producer Grant to expand the marketing and sales of prepackaged salad mixes, aiming to become a prominent local supplier of organic leafy greens in southern Arizona.

Nebraska-based Lot 279, LLC will employ a Value-Added Producer Grant for processing, marketing, distribution, and advertising of direct-to-consumer beef cattle cuts and shares. This project is expected to boost the company’s revenue by approximately $600,000 annually and expand its customer base by 4,800.

The Center for EcoTechnology Inc. in Massachusetts will use a $24,355 Rural Business Development Grant to aid small farmers in the Berkshire region in decarbonizing farmwork. This grant will reach nearly 40,000 residents across 25 towns, offering outreach, technical assistance, training, and education.

The USDA and the Biden-Harris Administration are channeling these investments through six programs aimed at fostering economic opportunities in rural areas, thus addressing a pivotal aspect of national growth and sustainability.