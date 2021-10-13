USDA Invests $15 million to construct a regional water distribution system in Northwest Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced that the USDA is investing an additional $15,018,000 to Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission for the development of a regional water distribution system. This funding brings USDA’s total investment for this project to $46,945,210.

“Some areas of rural Missouri suffer significantly during times of drought,” said Thomas. “Northwest Missouri is one of these areas and when its lakes begin to dry up, so does the water supply for local communities. Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission’s regional water system will solve this issue by ensuring Cameron and Maysville citizens have reliable access to affordable, clean drinking water.”

USDA is providing Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission a $15,018,000 loan through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. The project will construct 36 miles of water transmission line, booster pump facilities, and two (2) water storage tanks. Upon completion, the commission will purchase treated water from Missouri American Water in St. Joseph to provide to its member communities. Initially, the commission will serve more than 11,000 rural Missourians in the cities of Cameron and Maysville with the capability to expand to additional interested communities in the future.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal, and high-poverty areas.

Related