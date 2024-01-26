USDA invests $10.5 million in new Bethany hospital

Share To Your Social Network

USDA Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens announced an investment of $10.5 million in additional funds to the Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. The funds from the Community Facilities Loan Grant Program will be used to serve critical care needs for three neighboring rural counties: Daviess, Harrison, and Mercer.

“Winter is the cold and flu season, and a reminder of how important quality local healthcare is for folks in rural Missouri,” Wilkens said. “I couldn’t be more pleased to announce our partnership to help construct a modern healthcare facility with the Harrison County Community Hospital District. This is what Missouri USDA Rural Development is all about, prioritizing federal investment to serve the needs of smaller communities,” Wilkens concluded.

This Rural Development investment will be used to construct a new hospital for the Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. The new facility will replace the existing hospital with a 76,000-square-foot critical access hospital, featuring a 14-bed acute care and swing-bed unit. It will include 10 private patient rooms, with one patient isolation room and two semi-private rooms. The emergency department will have two trauma/isolation rooms, three exam rooms, and triage rooms, complementing the emergency department. The new hospital will ensure the district can provide world-class healthcare services to the community.

