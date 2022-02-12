USDA introduces first Market News Mobile Application

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new USDA Market News Mobile Application, providing producers and everyone else in the supply chain with instant access to current and historical market information. The initial version of the free app includes nearly 800 livestock, poultry, and grain market reports, with additional commodities added throughout the coming year.

“USDA is focused on building more resilient and transparent markets and is taking steps to promote competition and fairer prices from farmers to consumers,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This new Market News app helps create a more level playing field for small and medium producers by delivering critical market information to them where they are when they need it.”

Producers and other users can search for markets based on their location, by state, or by commodity. They also can add market reports to their favorites for easier access, share reports via text or email, subscribe to reports, and receive real-time notifications when a new report is published. For additional data analysis, the app lets you share the source data behind the reports via email as well.

“One of the best features of the app is its simplicity,” Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said. “The USDA Market News app was designed with small producers in mind. Regardless of whether you market livestock throughout the year or once a year, you can navigate through this easy-to-use tool and access the information you need on your mobile phone. Built-in tutorials help first-time users get the most out of their experience.”

There are both iOS and Android versions available to download through the Apple and Google Play stores. Search for “USDA Market News Mobile Application” to download the app and begin exploring its potential. USDA will continue to expand the features of the app, including adding market information for all other commodities in the future.

