USDA grants $35 million to 15 meat processors in 12 states

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today the allocation of more than $35 million in grants to 15 independent meat processors across 12 states. These grants, aimed at increasing processing capacity and expanding market opportunities for U.S. farmers, are part of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP), which is funded through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. This latest announcement marks the final investment in the program, which was first launched in 2022.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack highlighted the significance of these investments, explaining that they align with the Biden Administration’s broader Investing in America agenda. “For the past four years, the Biden-Harris Administration has advanced a sustainable vision of agriculture that prioritizes the needs of the hardworking producers and small business owners who keep rural communities strong,” Vilsack said. “Through investments like these, USDA is working to give farmers and ranchers a fair chance to compete in the marketplace, which will increase local food options and lower grocery costs for American families.”

The MPPEP is part of the Administration’s Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain. The program focuses on expanding independent processing capacity and fostering competition within the meat and poultry industry. Since the program’s inception, USDA has distributed 74 awards, totaling more than $325 million, to enhance processing capabilities and strengthen the nation’s food supply chain.

These investments have already had a significant impact, with many projects in development. Facilities receiving grants have increased their processing capacities by more than 800,000 cattle, 14,000 hogs, 23 million chickens, and 5 million turkeys annually. Additionally, these projects are serving nearly 900 additional meat and poultry producers and have created more than 1,200 new jobs across the country.

Among the notable recipients of today’s funding:

America’s Heartland Packing, located outside of St. Louis, Missouri, will receive a $10 million grant to construct a large beef processing plant. This new facility will be LEED certified and will supply beef to domestic and international wholesalers, retailers, pet food companies, and food manufacturers.

Mark’s Custom Meats, based in Pennsylvania, is being awarded $750,000 to double the size of its existing facility. This expansion will allow the company to serve an additional 15 producers and create four new full-time jobs.

Damian’s Craft Meats, a Latinx-owned business in southeastern Michigan, will receive $4 million to build a new facility. This new plant will serve local cattle, hog, goat, and lamb producers and will offer fee-for-service processing. The company also plans to purchase animals from local producers through competitive pricing.

The grants will support businesses and consumers in Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, and Pennsylvania, with many more projects expected to follow.

For more information on the USDA’s MPPEP grants, including a full list of today’s award recipients, visit the USDA website.

