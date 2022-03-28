USDA extends to May 11 the application deadline for the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program funding

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the Department is extending to May 11, 2022, the application deadline for the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, which provides funding to expand meat and poultry processing capacity.

The decision to extend the deadline comes after Rural Development heard directly from applicants about challenges with System for Award Management registration, which must be completed prior to filing an application.

“Strengthening our food supply chain is a top priority of the Biden-Harris Administration,” Vilsack said. “The new deadline should ensure that all interested and eligible meat and poultry processors have ample time to complete their applications.”

USDA Rural Development is making $150 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding available through the MPPEP. USDA is offering grants of up to $25 million each to expand processing capacity through a variety of activities, including but not limited to construction, expansion of existing facilities, and acquisition of equipment.

USDA encourages applications that benefit smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, Tribes and tribal producers, socially disadvantaged producers, military veteran producers, and underserved communities.

For additional information, applicants are encouraged to visit the MPPEP website: this link. Questions may be submitted through the website or sent to [email protected].

All application materials can be found on the USDA Rural Development website or at www.Grants.gov. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2022, through www.Grants.gov.

