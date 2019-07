USDA extends deadline to report spring-seeded crops in Missouri

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is extending the deadline to file crop acreage reports for agricultural producers in Missouri impacted by flooding and heavy moisture. The new July 22 deadline applies to reporting spring-seeded crops to USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) county offices and federal crop insurance agents.

“Agriculture operations throughout the state have been hit hard by heavy rains and flooding that have affected their operations,” said Brent Hampy, FSA State Executive Director in Missouri. “The deadline extension provides more flexibility for producers who experienced planting and fieldwork delays.”

Filing a timely crop acreage report is important to maintaining eligibility for USDA conservation, disaster assistance, safety net, crop insurance, and farm loan programs. A crop acreage report documents all crops and their intended uses and is an important part of record-keeping for your farm or ranch.

Producers filing reports with FSA county offices are encouraged to set up an appointment before visiting the office. Acreage reports from producers in Missouri who set up appointments before the July 22 deadline are considered timely filed, even if the appointment occurs after the deadline.

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting:

If the crop has not been planted by the reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchasing or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

“Even though the deadline has been extended, I encourage producers to contact their local FSA office today to schedule an appointment to report acreage,” Hampy said.