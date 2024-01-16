USDA awarding $19 million in grants for biofuels in 22 states

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the USDA is awarding $19 million in grants to U.S. business owners. This funding aims to increase the availability of domestic biofuels in 22 states, offering Americans cleaner, more affordable fuel options at gas stations as part of President Biden’s agenda to lower costs and invest in America, a key aspect of Bidenomics.

Blending ethanol into gasoline has reduced fuel costs by approximately 25 percent, decreasing gas prices nationwide. Now, more than half of U.S. states boast gas prices under $2.99, saving the average driver over $100 per month compared to peak prices. The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP), funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, expands the reach of ethanol-based fuels, benefiting more Americans with lower prices.

“President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act provides people in rural areas a historic opportunity to grow clean energy and build an economy favoring working families,” Vilsack stated. “By increasing U.S.-made biofuel supply, we’re enhancing energy independence, reducing costs for American families, and creating new income streams for agricultural producers, while bringing good-paying jobs to rural communities.”

During his visit to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Secretary Vilsack made the announcement. At the Summit, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association honored him with the Lifetime Champion of Renewable Fuels Award.

The recent $19 million grant allows business owners across 22 states to enhance domestic biofuel access and strengthen America’s energy independence. For instance:

Casey’s is set to use a $5 million grant to add ethanol blend fuel dispensers at 111 stations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, aiming to boost its biofuel supply by 50 million gallons annually.

Piasa Enterprises Inc., based in Illinois, will utilize a $200,000 grant for installing two 30,000-gallon biodiesel storage tanks and related piping at their Hartford distribution center, projecting a 2 million-gallon annual increase in biodiesel sales.

In Maryland, AC&T Inc. plans to install ethanol fuel dispensers and a storage tank, targeting over 106,000 gallons in additional annual ethanol supply.

**States receiving funds include Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.