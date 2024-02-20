USDA and GHRPC introduce new business specialist in Green Hills

Share To Your Social Network

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in partnership with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission (GHRPC) and MOSourceLink, announces a significant change to the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) Program. This initiative introduces a dedicated Business Services Specialist in the Green Hills region, including Livingston County, to provide technical support for local businesses within targeted sectors of agriculture, technology, and food processing.

Rebecca TenHulzen, in her role as Business Services Specialist, will play a role in providing hands-on technical support to local businesses. Her responsibilities encompass a range of services, including, but not limited to:

Starting and expanding your business

Business planning

Marketing

Financing and access to capital

Networking and connection to resources

Rebecca will be available for consultations in both Trenton and at the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. She is enthusiastic about scheduling appointments and engaging with local entrepreneurs to foster growth and innovation in the region.

“The Chillicothe Area Chamber is pleased to partner with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to bring this much-needed line of services to Chillicothe and Livingston County,” stated Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber. “Without an on-site Business Services Specialist within our community and county for over eight years, we have seen the need to reestablish this integral support system for our local businesses and entrepreneurs. Our partnership with GHRPC has made this vital opportunity possible.”

