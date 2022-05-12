USDA and EDA launch resource guide to boost economic development in rural communities

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Assistant Secretary Alejandra Y. Castillo today unveiled a joint resource guide to help community organizations access USDA and EDA resources to build strategies to boost economic development in rural America.

“America’s rural communities are critical to the success of our nation’s economy,” Torres Small said. “When we invest in rural communities, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who live in them. The guide we are unveiling today will better equip people with the tools they need to make their communities more attractive, economically viable, and safe places to live and work.”

Castillo added, “We are committed to working together to explore new ways to support and strengthen rural America. It is important that we equip communities with tools that are accessible and easily utilized to maximize the work of providing greater, inclusive economic prosperity across the country. This guide is a great tool to deliver on that commitment.”

The resource guide outlines programs and services that can be used to advance community and economic development in rural communities through four key focus areas:

Planning and technical assistance

Infrastructure and broadband expansion

Entrepreneurship and business assistance

Workforce development and livability

The guide also features information and links to USDA Rural Development and U.S. Economic Development Administration’s key priorities and resources.

