Urban Outfitters opens new $60 million fulfillment center in Raymore

Urban Outfitters (URBN) a multinational lifestyle retail corporation, commenced operations at its new 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center for Nuuly, the company’s women’s clothing rental brand, in Raymore.

“The opening of URBN’s new facility is an exciting moment for the company, the Kansas City region, and our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri’s economic strengths are continuing to result in significant investments from world-class employers. We’re proud to see URBN beginning operations in Raymore and look forward to the lasting, positive impact it will provide for Missourians.”

URBN is investing $60 million in two phases over five years to build its second Nuuly fulfillment and laundry facility, which will provide capacity to triple its active subscriber base. The company is expected to create 750 jobs over the next five years.

“Nuuly has experienced unprecedented growth and momentum, and we are excited to expand our operations to the Kansas City region to support our next phase of growth,” said David Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and President of Nuuly. “Opening our second U.S. fulfillment center will allow us to grow well into the future.”

Since launching in 2019, Nuuly has become the leading subscription rental clothing service for women and currently offers over 19,000 styles from more than 400 designer and contemporary brands, including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Free People. Its new facility, located at the Raymore Commerce Center, is a cutting-edge fulfillment center with full laundering and clothing alteration capabilities that will enable Nuuly to optimize its service across the country.

“We’re thrilled to join URBN, the city of Raymore, and our partners in celebrating the opening of this new facility,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for all those who supported URBN as it joins a growing list of innovative companies that are investing in our state and helping Missourians prosper.”

“Since our initial contact and conversations with URBN, we knew they would be great community partners,” said Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow. “We are excited about working with them and having them in Raymore.”

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly, and Menus & Venues. URBN Leads with Creativity, and since 1970, URBN has inspired customers through a creative and entrepreneurial approach to products, services, and experiences.

