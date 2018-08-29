Upward Bound Program in Trenton accepting applications

The Upward Bound Program based at North Central Missouri College in Trenton is recruiting and accepting participant applications.

High school students at Chillicothe, Gallatin, Grundy County R-5 of Galt, Penney of Hamilton, Trenton, and Jamesport Tri-County are invited to submit applications by working through their high school counselor. The deadline for Upward Bound applications is October 3rd with students selected to join the program beginning in November.

Upward Bound is a 100% federally funded program to assist high school students in preparation for successful college entrance. The purpose of the program is to help students overcome class, social, academic, and cultural barriers to higher education through academic instruction, motivational and study skills, and other support services to aid those interested in attending college and finding the right career.

