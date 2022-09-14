Updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses available at Grundy County Health Department

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County Health Department has received the updated bivalent Moderna and Pfizer booster doses. COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment on Tuesdays.

People ages 12 years and older are recommended to receive one updated Pfizer or Moderna (bivalent) booster. This includes people who have received all primary series doses and people who have previously received one or more original (monovalent) boosters.

At this time, people aged 12 years to 17 years can only receive the updated Pfizer bivalent booster.

