Updated environmental impact statement for East Locust Creek Reservoir to be posted on Friday

According to Brad Scott, general manager for the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, an updated environmental impact statement for the East Locust Creek Reservoir in Sullivan County is to be posted Friday, October 22, 2020, to the Federal Register.

The project team and the federal sponsor, Natural Resource Conservation Service, will have personnel at a November 10th public hearing to field comments and respond both verbally and in writing as a part of the final supplemental environmental impact statement.

Once that is accomplished, the Natural Resource Conservation Service will issue what’s called a “record of decision.” Scott called the record of decision a significant milestone that ultimately leads to the construction once requirements for other permits are accomplished. Scott noted efforts are underway to obtain the other permits, however, Scott described the record of decision process as the most difficult and arduous part of the permitting process for the lake project north of Milan.

It was 2006 when the original Environmental Impact Statement was approved. The supplemental statement, according to Scott, includes an update to the impact and alternatives analysis to meet requirements by the U-S Corps of Engineers. Scott stated this process has taken approximately five years.

As announced earlier, the November 10th public hearing is an open house format from 3 until 7 o’clock in the Milan Community Center, 205 North Market Street.

