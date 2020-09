Another resident at Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton has tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff, now says three residents tested positive during a round of testing Wednesday, September 9th. He notes none of the residents had symptoms, and those residents will isolate for 14 days.

Staff at Sunnyview was tested for COVID-19 Tuesday, September 8th. Doerhoff says all of those results came back negative.

