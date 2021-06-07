UPDATE: Patrol reports three injured with one life-flighted to Columbia after SUV travels into path of UTV in Unionville

This article has been updated from early morning on Monday, June 7, 2021. The Missouri State Highway Patrol apparently had not entered all information before sending the report to KTTN. The updated information indicates three people injured, not one as previously reported.

——————————–

A report from the Highway Patrol includes updated information regarding the accident Sunday afternoon in Unionville. This is the wreck at 27th and Birch streets that involved a side-by-side UTV and an SUV.

The report now shows three people received injuries with one flown to University Hospital and two others taken to the hospital in Unionville.

The state patrol is listing injuries as serious for 30-year-old Nicole Lutz of Unionville who was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. Ms. Lutz was a passenger in the UTV driven by 37-year-old Eric Lutz, also of Unionville. The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 79-year-old Shirley Mahoney of Unionville is now listed with minor injuries. Both of the drivers were taken by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville.

The sports utility vehicle was westbound when its driver allegedly failed to yield and traveled into the path of the utility terrain vehicle. The SUV driver was listed as 79-year-old Shirley Mahoney of Unionville.

The report indicates neither Nicole nor Eric Lutz were using seat belts while Ms. Mahoney had a seat belt on. Damages were extensive to the UTV and moderate for the SUV.

Assistance was provided by the Unionville Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, and Putnam County Ambulance.