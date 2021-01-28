UPDATE: More details released in shooting death of woman in Polo

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

Law enforcement reports a 35-year-old man from Lawson was taken into custody following a shooting in Polo the morning of January 27thin which a female died from her injuries.

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchel Allen reports the suspect was taken into custody following a manhunt that involved officers from the Highway Patrol, Polo Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-County Regional SWAT Team, Canadian Pacific Railroad Police, and Missouri Department of Conservation. He is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of formal charges.

Allen says the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at an intersection in Polo and found a white female with a gunshot wound. Witnesses reported an armed white male ran from the intersection to a nearby wooded area. The Caldwell County Ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The investigation is active, and no other information has been released.

