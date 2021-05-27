Update: Livingston County Health Center reports 22 more cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In an update provided on Thursday afternoon, the Livingston County Health Center reports 22 COVID-19 cases have been added since May 26, making the total 1,685. One hundred fifty-two cases are active.

Livingston County’s positivity rate is 28.5% of all PCR tests performed and 25.8% of all rapid antigen tests. Two hundred fourteen PCR and 217 rapid antigen tests were performed in the last seven days, making the average about 31 tests per day for both.

The health center notes this is a “great indication” of how much viral activity is currently in Livingston County. It is noted that when the state first “shut down” due to COVID-19, the goal was to stay under a five percent positivity rate to contain the virus.

