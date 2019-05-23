Update: Governor Parson says state will use all resources possible to help with storm recovery

Governor Parson says the state will use all of its resources possible to help with storm recovery. Three people have been confirmed dead in southwest Missouri’s Golden City from a tornado reported there last night.

During a press conference this morning in Jefferson City, the governor says state officials continue to assess the needs of Missouri communities.

Bill Wise with Missourinet has this update:

Twenty injured people have been reported in Jefferson City and Governor Parson says the state will use all of its resources possible and he will call the National Guard in if he needs to.