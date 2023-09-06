Update: Buchanan County teen Alexis Humes found in Kirksville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Alexis Humes Wednesday afternoon after she was found safe at Memorial Park in Kirksville just before 2 p.m.

Humes, a resident of Buchanan County, went missing near St. Joseph on Tuesday. She was located near a Kirksville park’s restroom when ambulance personnel arrived and loaded her onto a stretcher.

Kirksville authorities confirmed that Humes had no visible injuries but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

While no suspect has been apprehended at this time, MSHP has listed 17-year-old Carter Hall, also known as Carter Sanders Hall, as a suspect in the case. Law enforcement is actively seeking information regarding a white Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels, which is believed to be connected to the incident.

