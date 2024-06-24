Upcoming veterans events for July 2024

Share To Your Social Network

Veterans in Trenton and the surrounding areas will have multiple opportunities to receive assistance and counseling services throughout July 2024.

Here are the details of the scheduled events:

Monday, July 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Veterans Service Officer will be available at the Trenton VFW Post 919 to assist with VA paperwork and answer any questions. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and all relevant VA paperwork.

Friday, July 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Veterans Service Officer will again be present at the Trenton VFW Post 919 for assistance with VA paperwork and inquiries. Veterans should bring their DD-214 and VA paperwork.

Friday, July 5, 11 a.m. until all are seen

A counselor from the Kansas City Vet Center will be available to provide readjustment, PTSD, and depression counseling. This service is essential for veterans in need of mental health support.

Friday, July 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Missouri Veterans Commission will also be at the Trenton VFW Post 919 to assist with VA paperwork and answer questions. As always, veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 and VA paperwork.

Additional Services

A Veterans Service Officer is on call Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 660-359-2078.

A counselor, Dr. Hudson, is available on an as-needed basis for PTSD and readjustment counseling. Discharged and active military personnel are welcome to seek these services.

Volunteer and Transportation Information

The Trenton VFW Post 919 is looking for individuals interested in becoming VA Shuttle Drivers. Those interested can call 660-359-2078 for more information.

To schedule a ride on the Kansas City VA Shuttle, which runs every Wednesday to Kansas City and clinics, please call 660-359-2078.

For more information on any of these services or events, please call 660-359-2078.

