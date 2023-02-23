Upcoming veteran events announced for March in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Veterans events have been announced for March.

A veterans service officer will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 on March 3rd and 6th from 9 am to 2 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

A counselor is available on an as-needed basis throughout the month. Doctor John Hudson helps discharged and active military with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment.

VA shuttle drivers are also being sought.

More information can be obtained by calling 660-359-2078.

