University of Missouri to host free cattle producers meeting on December 8th

The University of Missouri will host a free meeting for cattle producers. The meeting will be held online via Zoom on December 8th from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Viewing locations will be available, including at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus of Trenton, Harrison County Extension Center of Bethany, and Hundley-Whaley Research Center of Albany.

Scheduled speakers include Extension Beef Nutritionist Doctor Eric Bailey on “Reducing Our Dependence on Hay,” Extension Weed Scientist Doctor Kevin Bradley on new research in pasture weed control, and Field Specialist in Agronomy Gatlin Bunton on his research on the relationship between common Missouri pasture weeds and soil fertility. Extension Professor in Agricultural Economics Doctor Scott Brown will also give a beef market outlook.

Anyone interested in attending the December 8th meeting can register online by searching “MU Extension Forage and Livestock Meeting” or calling the Harrison County Extension Center at 660-425-6434. A Zoom link will be sent to the registrant after registration.

Seats at viewing locations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited due to social distancing. Preregistration is required.

Contact Agronomy Specialist Andy Luke for more information or if special accommodations are required by calling 660-425-6434.

