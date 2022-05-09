University of Missouri to award 6364 degrees during commencement

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri will soon celebrate the accomplishments of 5,828 students with more than 6,360 degrees at MU’s spring commencement ceremonies. University officials also will honor Amy B. Heimberger, a world-renowned neurosurgeon, and John Rogers, a highly accomplished biomedical engineer, with honorary degrees, the highest honor the university awards.

“There are so many outstanding achievements among our graduates, and the University of Missouri is excited to celebrate them alongside their friends and family,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri. “We are confident that these graduates, with all that they’ve learned and experienced at Mizzou, will be impactful leaders in the next step of their journey. We are proud of each and every one of our graduates. We can’t wait to see what they achieve in the future.”

Of the 6,364 degrees MU is awarding during commencement weekend, 4,441 of them will be bachelor’s degrees, 1,147 will be master’s degrees and 322 will be doctorate degrees. There also will be 85 law degrees, 38 education specialist degrees, 115 veterinary medicine degrees, 110 medical degrees and 106 professional degrees awarded. Some students will receive more than one degree.

In all, students from the graduating class hail from 50 states and 45 countries. There are 959 online students in the Class of 2022.

“No matter where our graduating Tigers go next, we know they bring with them skills from a world-class education at Mizzou,” said Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Heimberger, a neurosurgeon and clinical investigator, will receive her honorary degree at the School of Medicine ceremony. She is known for her work in developing treatments and vaccines against brain cancer. Rogers, a biomedical engineer, will receive his honorary degree at the College of Engineering ceremony. He is known for creating biocompatible devices that improve the health of vulnerable patients.

Schedule of Ceremonies

Friday, May 13

• College of Education & Human Development • 1 p.m. – Mizzou Arena • Speaker: Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, executive director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation • College of Veterinary Medicine • 2 p.m. – Jesse Auditorium • Speaker: Eleanor Green, professor emerita and dean emerita of veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University • College of Engineering • 4 p.m. – Mizzou Arena • Speaker: John A. Rogers, director of Querrey-Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics at Northwestern University • Sinclair School of Nursing • 6 p.m. – Jesse Auditorium • Speaker: Dean Sarah Thompson • Missouri School of Journalism • 7 p.m. – Mizzou Arena • Speaker: Sara Parker Pauley, director of Missouri Department of Conservation and alumna of the Missouri School of Journalism and MU School of Law

Saturday, May 14

• College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources • 8:30 a.m. – Mizzou Arena • Speakers: MU students Lauren Chong and Joe Butler • School of Medicine • 11 a.m. – Jesse Auditorium • Speaker: Robert L. Phillips, founding executive director for the Center for Professionalism and Value in Health Care • School of Health Professions • 12 p.m. – Mizzou Arena • Speaker: MU student Alexis Hauser • School of Law • 2 p.m. | Jesse Auditorium • Speaker: W. Dudley McCarter, alumnus of Missouri School of Law and former president of the Missouri Bar and the St. Louis County Bar Association • College of Arts & Science • 3:30 p.m. | Mizzou Arena • 6:30 p.m. | Mizzou Arena • There is no speaker for either ceremony.

Sunday, May 15

• Trulaske College of Business • 9 a.m. – Mizzou Arena • Speaker: Sue Engelhardt, a retired stockbroker • Graduate School – Doctoral Degrees • 12 p.m. – Mizzou Arena • Speaker: Jeni Hart, dean of the Graduate School and Vice Provost for Graduate Studies • Honors College • 1 p.m. – Jesse Auditorium • Speaker: Maya Gibson, instructor with the Honors College and MU College of Engineering student Anna Merkel • Graduate School – Masters and Education Specialist Degrees • 3 p.m. – Mizzou Arena • Speaker: Jeni Hart, dean of the Graduate School and Vice Provost for Graduate Studies

ROTC Commissioning of Officers

• Air Force ROTC • Saturday, May 14, 2022 • 10 a.m. – Busch Auditorium, Cornell Hall • Army ROTC • Sunday, May 15, 2022 • 9-10 a.m. – Francis Quadrangle • (Location in case of rain: 22 Tate Hall) • Speaker: Major General Alex Fink, chief of Army Enterprise Marking and Mizzou alumnus • Naval/Marine ROTC • Sunday, May 15, 2022 • 1-2 p.m. – Traditions Plaza • (Location in case of rain: Leadership Auditorium in MU Student Center) • Speaker: Brett Holdiman, commander, United States Navy (retired) and former executive officer for Mizzou NROTC

