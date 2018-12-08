The University of Missouri Law School provides free legal advice to veterans in receiving benefits.

Community Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development Meridith Berry says the help is available to any veteran having difficulties with their veteran benefits.

Veterans can come to the Grundy County Extension Office is in the basement of the Wilson Alexander Student Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton, and staff will connect them to someone at the law school.

Veterans can also call the Grundy County Extension Office at 660-357-6580.