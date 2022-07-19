University of Missouri Extension to offer “Youth Mental Health First Aid” training in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

University of Missouri Extension will offer Youth Mental Health First Aid training in Chillicothe for adults who work with youth. The free face-to-face training will be in the basement of the Livingston County Health Center on August 15th from 8:30 to 4 o’clock.

The training will teach how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in youth ages 12 to 18. Participants will build skills needed to provide initial support to young people who are struggling and how to help connect them to appropriate support.

A light lunch will be provided.

Register online to attend the class by August 7th. Interested individuals may register for the class at this link. Contact Jessica Trussell with Extension for more information at 660-646-0811.