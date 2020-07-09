University of Missouri Extension to offer non-profit board training

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a state-wide, virtual, non-profit board training beginning July 21, and ending September 10, 2020. The course consists of 16, one-hour sessions, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. The cost for the program is $50 per person. Online registration is required and may be accessed by visiting THIS LINK.

Board Training Online is a virtual approach to training that will assist participants in understanding and mastering the responsibilities required to serve as a non-profit board member. “Proper training is vital in good board development. Board members should understand their responsibilities, and what it takes to be an effective board member. We are simply attempting to help community members who currently serve, or plan to in the future, build the skills necessary to support the growth of strong, effective non-profit boards in the communities,” said Amber Childers, County Engagement Specialist in Mississippi County, MO.

The program will be taught by a team of MU Extension Specialists with education, experience, and technical background in non-profit board operations.

For more information or help registering for the program, contact Jackie Spainhower, County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment, by calling the Harrison County Extension Center at 660-425-6434, the Worth County Extension Center at 660-564-3363, or email spainhowerj@missouri.edu.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares