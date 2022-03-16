University of Missouri Extension to offer free online class discussing spring alfalfa insects

Farm News March 16, 2022March 16, 2022 KTTN News
Alfalfa weevil larva courtesy USDA
A free online class will discuss spring alfalfa insects and what to do about them from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, March 24, via Zoom. University of Missouri Extension agronomist Pat Miller will show ag producers how to scout for alfalfa weevils, pea aphids, blue alfalfa aphids, variegated cutworms, and stem nematodes. Register for “Scouting Alfalfa for Spring Insect Problems” by March 22 on the University of Missouri Extension website.

For more information, contact Miller at 417-448-2560 or email [email protected].

(Photo courtesy USDA)

