University of Missouri Extension to host free agriculture lenders webinar on October 7

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

The University of Missouri will host a free webinar for agricultural lenders, credit managers, rural land appraisers, congressional staffers, county commissioners, and ag service providers from 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday, Oct. 7.

The Zoom webinar will focus on “Monetary Policy and Farm Income Outlook for Missouri’s Ag Lenders.”

Hosted by the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI), Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center, and MU Extension, the webinar will provide an overview of Missouri farm income portfolios; deliver an outlook on Missouri cash receipts, expenses, and net farm income; and focus on areas of concern in Missouri’s farm and rural sector.

Other key objectives:

Educate attendees on U.S. monetary policy and overview options under consideration by the Federal Open Market Committee.

Provide historical context on how monetary policy options influenced consumer spending and investment decisions.

Prepare attendees on how monetary policy decisions may affect loan demand, asset values, and loan refinancing.

“While interest rates remain relatively low in historical terms, there is no question the current increasing interest rate environment raises concerns to producers and agricultural credit managers,” said FAPRI senior research associate Ben Brown. “Making sure our agricultural credit community understands the impacts of increasing interest rates and monetary policy to the agricultural balance sheets, cash flow, and loan demand is an important area Mizzou can serve Missouri.”

Michael Sykuta, MU associate professor of agricultural and applied economics, will moderate the webinar.

Presenters are William Emmons with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Bob Maltsbarger with the MU Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center.

Register at this link for the webinar.