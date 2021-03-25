University of Missouri Extension to host beef artificial insemination school on April 9-10

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension in Howard County, in partnership with Select Sires, will host a beef cattle artificial insemination school April 9-10.

The school will be at the MU Beef Research and Teaching Farm, 5151 Old Millers Road, Columbia. The registration deadline is April 2.

The school introduces participants to the art and science of artificial insemination through presentations, videos, and hands-on experiences, says MU Extension livestock specialist Heather Conrow.

Topics include estrous cycle, semen handling, and synchronization protocols. Demonstrations include palpation, identification of the reproductive tract, heat detection, and insemination techniques.

For more information, contact Conrow at 660-248-2272 or [email protected]. To register, contact MU Extension in Boone County at 573-445-9792 or download a printable flyer and registration form at this link.

