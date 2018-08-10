University of Missouri Extension to hold programs on historical document preservation and stained glass

The University of Missouri Extension in Grundy County plans to hold programs on historical document preservation and stained glass.

State Historical Society of Missouri Conservator Erin Kraus will conduct the document preservation workshop in the meeting room in the basement of the Willis Alexander Student Center in Trenton the afternoon of August 25th from 1 to 3 o’clock.

Community Economic Development Specialist Meridith Berry says Kraus will teach participants how to clean, repair, and preserve historic documents. The workshop will cost $40, which will include the cost of materials participants can take home to use on other documents and reservations are required.

Berry says stained glass classes are also planned for September with Vilma Holt of Chillicothe who will instruct four classes over a two-week period. Participants will make a 12 by 12 piece of stained glass. Space is limited, and participants must be at least 13 years old.

Call the Grundy County Extension Office at 660-357-6580 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...