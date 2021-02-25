University of Missouri Extension seeks input from farmers

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension wants to know how row crop farmers and others in the Missouri agricultural industry prefer to receive their agricultural information.

MU Extension weed specialist Mandy Bish said the brief survey asks farmers and others in the ag industry, such as seed and chemical dealers, to share what types of information sources they use.

“We live in an era where it is so easy to find information, and there are so many different resources and technologies that can be utilized to gather that information,” Bish says. “By better understanding Missouri producer and ag professional preferences, we can better serve the public.”

The 20-question survey takes about five minutes to complete and is anonymous.

To complete the survey, CLICK HERE.

