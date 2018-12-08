University of Missouri Extension Office of Grundy County seeks county council volunteers

The University of Missouri Extension Office of Grundy County in Trenton is looking for volunteers for its county council.

Community Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development Meridith Berry explains the Extension Council is made up of 12 county residents who are elected for their positions. The positions rotate on a cycle, and many members are term-limiting out this year.

The council meets the first Monday of each month for 30 to 45 minutes to discuss council business and how to guide Extension programs in Grundy County. A ballot needs to be printed in the newspaper prior to the election.

Grundy County residents interested in volunteering for the council should contact Meridith Berry at the Grundy County Extension Office by December 19th by calling 357-6580.