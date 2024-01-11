University of Missouri Extension offers free business startup program

If you’re ready to launch your dream business, the University of Missouri Extension is here to assist.

A complimentary informational program is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, at the Clinton County offices, located at 100 S. Highway Y in Plattsburg. This program is available both in-person and virtually, enabling participation via Zoom for those unable to attend physically.

During this session, participants will learn how to determine the right time to start their business. The program covers essential aspects such as legitimizing your business and the potential of turning a side gig into a full-time venture.

Rebecca Lobina, Continuing Professional Education & Missouri SBDC Director at Northwest Missouri State University, will lead the presentation. She will address necessary paperwork, applicable regulations, and tax laws, and provide crucial data to aid in deciding whether to launch your business. Additionally, Lobina will offer valuable marketing insights.

To participate in this no-cost program, registration is mandatory. Register at: this link . For further details, contact 816-649-8579.