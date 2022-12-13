University of Missouri Extension offering online alfalfa workshop

Farm News December 13, 2022December 13, 2022 KTTN News
Workshop
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will offer an online workshop in January to help forage producers learn more about how to grow, harvest, and feed alfalfa.

MU Extension agronomist Pat Miller says the two-night workshop gives producers basic knowledge to improve their bottom line by growing this high-quality forage.

“Alfalfa 101: Establishing a Stand, Starting Production, Harvesting, Feeding, and Economics” will be held via Zoom 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

“Alfalfa is quite different from other forages and requires more management but rewards you with high-quality forage,” Miller says. “Year in and year out, alfalfa has been one of the crops with the highest return in MU Extension crop budgets.”

Miller, MU Extension ag business specialist Wesley Tucker, and MU Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis lead the workshop.

Attendees will receive the 68-page Alfalfa Management Guide and other handouts.

Register by Jan. 20 at this link, or for more information, contact Miller at 417-448-2560 or [email protected].

Post Views: 22
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.