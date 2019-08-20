University of Missouri Extension offering meetings on farm leases

The University of Missouri Extension offers meetings on farm leases on September 24 at locations across the state.

Topics include current cash rents and trends in Missouri, items to discuss and put in a lease, when and how to terminate a farm lease legally, recreational (hunting) leases, who is responsible for various costs, and livestock and crop share arrangements, says MU Extension agricultural business specialist Joe Koenen

“Farm leases are a popular topic given common current cash rent levels and volatile crop prices,” Koenen says. “This program helps landlords and tenants understand the terms and expectations to develop a fair agreement for both.”

MU Extension specialists who have worked with tenants and property owners teach the program using distance-learning technology so audiences can interact with instructors and other participants.

Meetings are from 6-9 p.m. at these locations:

Carrollton. MU Extension Center in Carroll County, 111 N. Mason St.

Crocker. MU Extension Center in Pulaski County, 101 12th St.

Gallatin. First Christian Church, 1501 Main St.

Higginsville. MU Extension Center in Lafayette County, 14 E. 19th St.

Kahoka. Clark County Courthouse basement, 111 E. Court St.

Kingston. Church of the Nazarene, 93 W. Jackson St.

Maryville. Northwest Technical School, 1515 S. Munn Ave.

Montgomery City. MU Extension Center in Montgomery County, 310 Salisbury St., Suite E.

Nevada. Nevada Public Library Annex, 232 W. Walnut St.

Union. MU Extension Council Foundation Meeting Room, 102 Union Plaza Drive.

Unionville. Putnam County High School EPN Room, 803 S. 20th St.