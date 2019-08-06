University of Missouri Extension offering free “Repairing Flood Damage” workshop

Floods damaged many crop and pasture lands this spring. Cleanup methods and cost-share options will be told in workshops in four counties.

“Many fields remain unplanted and underwater,” says Heather Conrow, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in livestock. But help is available, she says. Workshops are set for Howard, Carroll, Saline, and Chariton counties.

Reducing lasting effects is possible on soils, crops, and pastures. Producers can learn how to clean fields and hear the cost-share options available to landowners.

The Repairing Flood Damage Workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at each location:

Thursday, Aug. 15. MU Extension Center in Howard County, 600 W. Morrison, Fayette. RSVP to 660-248-2272 by Aug. 13.

Tuesday, Aug. 20. MU Extension Center in Carroll County, 111 N. Mason St., rear entrance, Carrollton. RSVP to 660-542-1792 by Aug. 19.

Wednesday, Aug. 21. MU Extension Center in Saline County, 353 S. Lafayette, Marshall. RSVP to 660-886-6908 by Aug. 20.

Thursday, Aug. 22. MU Extension Center in Chariton County, 306 S. Cherry, Blue Room, Keytesville. RSVP to 660-288-2339 by Aug. 21.

The programs are taught by staff from MU Extension as well as the USDA Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service. The government officials will tell of the cost-share options.

Teachers include MU agricultural engineer Kent Shannon. He’ll be joined by MU regional agronomists Todd Lorenz and Dhruba Dhakal. They will tell of soil testing, health and restoration options, including plantings.