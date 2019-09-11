University of Missouri Extension in Sullivan County to host Farm Tour

University of Missouri Extension of Sullivan County will host a Farm Tour in the Winigan area next week.

The tour of Duane and Sara Herschberger’s farm, Hersh Belgians, will be September 20th. Hersch Belgians are one of only four competitive draft horse hitches in the state.

The event will also include University of Missouri Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies and Animal Science Professor Doctor Jim Spain speaking on “What Does the University of Missouri Have to Offer in Sullivan County?”

Farm Tour participants will meet at Green City School or the Winigan Community Center at 5:15 that evening before leaving for the farm at 5:30. The Herschbergers will talk about how they turned their dream into a reality.

Participants will head to the Winigan Community Center for a free meal at 7 o’clock, with the meal will be served by Sullivan County Extension at 7:30. Spain will begin his program at 8 o’clock. RSVP for the Sullivan County Farm Tour is due by September 19th.

Contact the Sullivan County Extension Center for more information on the event September 20th at 660-265-4541.

