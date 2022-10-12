University of Missouri Extension and Lincoln University Extension to hold a backyard laying hen workshop

Farm News October 12, 2022 KTTN News
University of Missouri Extension and Lincoln University Extension will hold a backyard laying hen workshop in Brunswick. The session will be at the Saint Boniface Catholic Church on October 29th from 1 to 4 pm.

Participants will learn about basic management practices to ensure a healthy backyard flock, biosecurity, licensing and labeling requirements, and processing, washing, and grading eggs. Hands-on opportunities include equipment demonstrations, how to determine if hens are still laying, and processing, candling, and grading of eggs.

FFA and 4-H members are encouraged to attend. 4-H members will receive four poultry project hours for attending the workshop on October 29th.

Advanced registration is required, and enrollment is limited. Contact MU Extension in Chariton County at 660-288-3239 to register.

(Photo Courtesy Missouri Department of Agriculture)

