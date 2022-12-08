University Missouri Extension offering farm lease webinar series

The University of Missouri Extension will host a 10-week online seminar series in early 2023 to help Missourians better understand and manage agricultural leases.

“According to USDA data, more than one-fourth of Missouri farmland is leased,” said MU Extension agricultural economist Ray Massey. “Many landowners seek additional information to make their leases more closely align with their objectives. Our webinar series will range from the basics of leasing to more complex negotiations in an approachable and conversational format.”

Topics include crop share, energy, and hunting leases. Massey said property owners and tenants alike can find helpful insights from the program, which will feature different extension specialists each week.

The classes, held via Zoom, are 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10 through March 14, 2023. Each class will conclude with a question-and-answer session. Sessions will also be available on demand. For details and registration, visit this link.

Dates and topics