University Missouri Extension of Grundy County completes move, changes phone number

The Grundy County University of Missouri Extension Office has moved and changed its phone number.

The office is now located in the basement of the Willis Alexander Student Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on the corner of 13th and Main Streets. The new phone number is 660-357-6580.

Summer office hours for the Grundy County Extension Office are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 in the morning to noon and from 1 o’clock to 3:30 in the afternoon. The office will be open to the public on Fridays by appointment only and asks that anyone needing services on a Friday should call ahead of time.

