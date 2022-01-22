University Missouri Extension farm lease information sessions set for February 10

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Participants can attend via Zoom or in person at one of six locations across the state, says Joe Koenen, MU Extension agriculture business specialist and longtime presenter on farm leases.

“Open communication is the key,” Koenen says. “Communication helps landlords and tenants find a middle ground for leases and helps both parties understand their responsibilities and rights.”

Topics include current rental rates and trends, items to include in a lease, terminating a lease, recreational leases, and crop and livestock share arrangements.

These locations are offering both online and in-person sessions:

Edina . Knox County High School library, 55701 State Highway 6.

Brookfield . Burris Community Center, 1 Center Drive.

Fayette . MU Extension Center in Howard County, Conference Room 3, 600 W. Morrison.

Jefferson City . MU Extension Center in Cole County, 2436 Tanner Bridge Road.

Lancaster . Schuyler County Courthouse, basement meeting room, 110 W. Washington.

Marshfield . MU Extension Center in Webster County, 800 S. Marshall St.

For details and registration, visit this link and search for “Missouri farm leases.”

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service publishes average cash rental rates for farm, forage, and pasture ground each year. MU Extension studies rates every three years. “Cash Rental Rates in Missouri,” updated December 2021, is available for free download at this link.

