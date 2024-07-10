University City man receives 11-year prison sentence for St. Louis gas station shooting

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Monday sentenced a man involved in a shooting at a St. Louis gas station to 11 years in prison.

On August 8, 2022, Santino Taylor, 20, of University City, Missouri, was stopped by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers investigating a shooting at the Shell Gas Station at 2800 North Florissant Avenue two days earlier. In the car, officers found a black 9mm pistol used in the shooting. They also discovered a magazine that fit the gun and 70 capsules containing fentanyl on Taylor.

The police investigation revealed that the victim of the shooting had exchanged words with a man and was advised by the man to leave the gas station parking lot. The victim complied but returned a short time later. At that point, two men began shooting at the victim’s vehicle. Police identified one of those shooters as Taylor. Taylor returned to the Shell two days later with a pistol tucked into his waistband.

Taylor pleaded guilty in March to three felonies: possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski prosecuted the case.

