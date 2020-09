The United States flag has returned to Five Points flag pole in downtown Trenton.

The flag is currently flying at half staff as national mourning for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died September 18th at the age of 87.

City Administrator Ron Urton explained the flag was removed after it was noticed that a retainer loop had broken, and a replacement had to be ordered. The city also replaced a frayed cable at the flag pole.

