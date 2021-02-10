United States Department of Agriculture approves contracts for an energy project at Sunnyview Nursing Home

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The United States Department of Agriculture has approved contracts for an energy project at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports Raines Heating and Cooling’s bid for HVAC was approved for $828,270.29. The Wilson Group’s proposal for windows and doors was approved for $388,369.

The Grundy County Nursing Home District is using a USDA loan for the energy project of $1,247,250 with a grant of $15,750. The loan closing is scheduled to be held at the board of directors meeting on February 16th.

Related